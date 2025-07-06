Police have released a picture of a man in high visibility clothes after a man was racially abused on a bus.

Police want to find this man | Hants police

The incident happened on a bus between Fareham and Whiteley - First Bus (no.28) - which happened between 7.30am and 7.40am on Wednesday 18 June.

Police said it was reported “a man was racially abused by another man” before saying they wanted to speak to the man pictured. “We would like to speak to him in connection with a reported racially aggravated public order on a bus,” a statement said.

The man is described as white with a medium build aged between 30 and 40 years who has short blonde hair and short beard. He was earing high-visibility clothing and carrying a rucksack.

Police added: “We believe the man in this image can help us with our investigation and would urge him, or anyone who knows his identity, to get in touch with us.

“We’d also urge the victim of this incident to please make contact with us at the earliest opportunity. Additionally, if you were on the same bus and witnessed anything of the incident, or have any mobile phone footage which could aid our investigation, please call us.”

Call police on 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, quoting incident number 44250267615.

You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting their website crimestoppers-uk.org