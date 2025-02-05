Police carry out Portsmouth raids after attempted murder of man in busy street

Police were seen carrying out raids near the city centre following a daytime attack today on a busy street that left a man fighting for life.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police carried out raids after the attack on Kingston Road | Stu Vaizey

A 53-year-old man suffered a “serious” blow to the stomach after being attacked by another man around 12.30pm today on Kingston Road, North End. Three women and two men were arrested over the attempted murder.

On top of the large police response to the scene of the incident, officers were seen raiding properties in Somerstown with a cordon placed by a block of flats and police guarding the area. Meanwhile, an officer was seen outside Lalys Pharmacy in Kingston Road where rubbish is strewn across the floor inside the shop where there also appears to be blood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 12.32pm today (Wednesday 5 February) to a report of a serious assault on Kingston Road, near to Kingston Crescent, in Portsmouth.

“A 53-year-old man was seriously assaulted by another man and officers are still establishing what happened. He has been taken to hospital for treatment to an injury to his stomach. His condition is described as serious and potentially life threatening at this time.”

Kingston Road street attack in Portsmouth leaves man fighting for life | Stu Vaizey

Police have arrested a 39-year-old man from Portsmouth on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a knife, blade, or sharp pointed article in a public place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An 18-year-old woman from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and conspiracy to murder, a 23-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of cannabis, and a 19-year-old woman from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A 50-year-old woman from Portsmouth has also been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. They all remain in custody at this time.

Kingston Road street attack in Portsmouth leaves man fighting for life | Stu Vaizey

District Commander, Superintendent Paul Markham said: “You will see officers in the area while we progress our enquiries. Based on the information that we currently know there is no wider risk to the public.

“Anyone with any concerns can speak to one of our uniformed officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team who will be patrolling regularly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information on this incident can contact police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44250054711, or at: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/