Pompey captain Marlon Pack has apologised for the disorder at a Southsea bar after the team’s promotion, as police announce they have punished five people following the disturbances.

Hampshire Police have confirmed five men have been handed community resolution orders following the chaotic scenes which occurred on April 16 at O’Neill’s pub in Albert Road after Portsmouth’s game against Barnsley where they sealed the League One Title.

Pack said that the team had headed to the pub to celebrate and were joined by a large number of fans but some of the ‘celebrations overstepped the mark’ in a way which he described as ‘unacceptable’.

As previously reported by The News, around 300 people were at the pub just before 11pm and police received reports of a number of alleged offences including theft, criminal damage and racial abuse aimed at a member of staff. Police announced they have now concluded their investigation and five people have been handed community resolutions, two 23-year-old men, two 26-year-old-men and a 31-year-old man. As part of the community resolution an apology is required. Police were unable to identify the man responsible for the racist abuse.

"Despite doing their best to appeal to people's better nature, the staff were swiftly met with abuse from some of those present. The most concerning of this being a member of staff who was racially abused by someone within the crowd.

“Unfortunately, we have not been able to identify the person responsible for the comments, but this has had a considerable effect on that staff member. No one should be met with abuse while at work, or made to feel like their safety is threatened."

The investigation involved officers from Portsmouth CID and beyond reviewing CCTV footage and taking statements from those present, which included a number of voluntary interviews.

Supt Markham added: "This was a night of celebration, for the club, for the players, for the fans and for the city itself, and deservedly so after such an incredible season, finally securing a return to the Championship.

"Throughout the investigation, it has been important to us to ensure all action taken is proportionate and appropriate in the circumstances. While we have issued community resolutions to five people, we have a clear message to everyone present that night; disorder like this will not be tolerated.

"The majority of people attending the football are there to enjoy the game, and events like this that accompany it, but it cannot be used as an opportunity to commit criminal offences."

Pack said: “On Tuesday, April 16, 2024 we had an unforgettable and amazing experience defeating Barnsley to both secure promotion to the Championship and clinch the League One title. It was the very pinnacle of everything as a group of players we had worked so hard to achieve from the start of the season.

“After celebrating at Fratton Park, some of us continued our celebrations further by going on to visit O’Neill’s in Southsea. We were joined there by a large crowd both inside and outside the venue.

“Most there wanted to celebrate a huge occasion responsibly, respectfully and safely. However, we are disappointed that these celebrations overstepped the mark, leading to some scenes of disorder and damage at the pub.

“As players we are especially concerned that members of staff at O’Neill’s were exposed to intimidation and personal abuse, leaving them feeling upset, distressed and concerned for their safety. This was unacceptable.

“We would like to apologise unreservedly to O’Neill’s and especially to those members of their hard-working staff on duty that evening for our part in that evening.

“We would also like to apologise to the local community of Southsea and also to the police whose resources were not only stretched on the evening but then had to commit further time to investigate the matter.”