Police reopen junction of an Eastleigh road after they deal with an incident in the area

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 15th Dec 2024, 09:41 BST
Updated 15th Dec 2024, 13:55 BST

Emergency services attended an incident which resulted in the closure of a junction in Chandlers Ford near Eastleigh.

Hampshire Police announced the closure of Fryern Close and Oakmount Road this morning (Sunday, December 15), with other emergency services also on the scene. Drivers are being urged to find an alternative route.

At the time police said: “We are currently dealing with an incident at the junction of Fryern Close and Oakmount Road in Eastleigh. We are in attendance with Hampshire Fire and Rescue as well as South Central Ambulance. Please seek alternative routes if you can, we have closed the road from the Waitrose car park (still accessible) and Peverells Road.”

However, they have no confirmed the situation has been dealt with and the road reopened.

