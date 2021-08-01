Police concerned for missing woman from Hampshire who may be in Portsdown Hill area of Portsmouth
POLICE say they are ‘extremely concerned’ about a woman whose disappearance has sparked a search of Portsdown Hill.
Joanne Mould was last seen at around 4pm on Saturday, July 31 leaving her home in Taunton Drive, Southampton.
The 45-year-old is described as: white, of slim build and with short dark hair. She was last seen wearing a grey hooded jumper, jeans and trainers.
Officers are appealing for information to help trace her.
Sergeant Daniel Slocombe said: ‘We are extremely concerned for Joanne’s welfare and are asking anyone who thinks they may have seen her since 4pm yesterday, or anyone who thinks they might know where she is, to contact us immediately.
‘It is thought that Joanne could be in the Portsdown Hill area of Portsmouth and she also has links to Havant, as well as the Southampton area. Please share with any of your friends living in these areas.
‘We understand that the photo we have issued is not particularly clear, however, we believe that people will still be able to recognise her from this image. If you have any information, please do get in touch as soon as possible.’
Anyone with information should call police immediately on 101 quoting 44210304903.