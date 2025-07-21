Police are turning to the public for help in finding a missing Brighton teenager who has links to Portsmouth.

Tia, 17, has not been seen since the night of Friday, July 18 with police concerned for her welfare. An image and description of Tia has been released by the police as part of a public appeal.

Tia, 17, from Brighton, has not been seen since Friday night (July 18). | Sussex Police

Brighton & Hove Police posted on Facebook: “We are looking for missing 17-year-old Tia from Brighton. She has not been seen since Friday night (July 18) and we are concerned for her welfare.

“Tia is 5’4”, she has short dark hair and has a couple of scars on her right arm. She was last seen wearing a lightweight black and green jacket and black jeans. Tia has links to Hove and Portsmouth.

“If you see Tia or have any information about her whereabouts please call 101 quoting serial 379 of 19/7.”