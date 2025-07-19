Police latest after woman found unconscious in Gosport park amid fears of sex attack

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 19th Jul 2025, 14:08 BST
Police have given an update after a woman was discovered unconscious in a Gosport park amid fears of a serious sex attack.

An investigation has been launched after a woman was discovered unconscious in a Gosport park.placeholder image
An investigation has been launched after a woman was discovered unconscious in a Gosport park. | Google

Officers have launched an investigation to establish whether the woman, 42, was sexually assaulted in Grove Road Park at 10.30pm on Thursday, as reported.

Get The News for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A member of the public raised the alarm to police over three hours later at 12.43am on Friday as the woman was being treated by paramedics.

Police cordoned the area off to establish whether a crime had been committed, with a spokesperson saying on Friday: “Enquiries are underway to establish what happened and whether the woman was sexually assaulted or the victim of any other offences.”

Today, police are still carrying out enquiries into the mysterious incident. No one has been arrested as it stands.

A police cordon was stood down on Friday as CCTV enquiries are carried out in the area. The woman is no longer receiving medical treatment, police said.

If you have any information about the incident, contact police on 101.

Related topics:Police
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice