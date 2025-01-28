Police confirm presence around the city for Pompey v Millwall game with Specks Lane closed to home supporters
The rearranged fixture between Portsmouth and Millwall is taking place tonight (January 28) after the original game was postponed due to a power cut prior to kick off in November. It will mark the third occasion that the fans from South London have been to Fratton Park this season following a Carabao Cup tie on August 13.
The game in August saw clashes between fans after the match with a police officer being struck on the head. The culprit was not found but a man from Southsea was arrested for using threatening words/behaviour with intent to cause fear or provoke unlawful violence. George Shipp, 26, of Eastfield Road, admitted the charges and was handed a five year football banning order and a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work.
November’s game also saw clashes between fans, with supporters complaining of excessive force by the police, which it refuted.
Police are now preparing for another visit of Lions fans and have confirmed there will be a presence across the city ahead of the game, including Goldsmith Avenue where trouble flared in November. Specks Lane, which runs behind the Milton End where Millwall fans will be based, will be closed off to Pompey fans after the game has finished.
Portsmouth Police posted on social media: “Prior to the game, officers will be present in and around the city, including on the route from the railway station to the ground on Goldsmith Avenue. While after the match, there will be some diversions in place for home fans to be aware of, specifically meaning that Specks Lane will be closed to all Portsmouth fans.
“If you have any questions before or after the match, please don't hesitate to ask an officer, who will be able to point you in the right direction.”
The picture above shows the direction (red arrows) which Portsmouth fans can walk after the game. The game is set to kick off at 7.45pm.