Police explain why force vehicle crashed into Albert Road shop in Southsea

A police car has allegedly crashed into the front of a shop on Albert Road. Pictured - The resulting damage and police on scene Photos by Alex Shute

A picture of the incident showed the police vehicle nestled into the electrical shop near Tesco before it was removed this morning. A police van, officers and a cordon with barriers were set up at the scene today.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Now police have provided details on what happened. A spokesman said: "While attempting to stop a motorcycle in Albert Road around 3.25am today (March 9), a police vehicle collided with the front of a shop.

"Having spotted a motorcycle we believed to have been stolen and then involved in criminal activity, officers attempted to stop the rider. However, they failed to stop.

"No injuries were reported as part of the collision, and we have liaised with the store owner and local authority in order to have the damage repaired. A short while later, the motorcycle was seen again by officers, and a 25-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested.