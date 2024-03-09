WATCH: Police car crashes into Albert Road shop in Southsea

A police car crashed into a shop in Southsea's Albert Road overnight.
By Steve Deeks
Published 9th Mar 2024, 11:23 GMT
A video of the aftermath scene shows the damage caused to the electrical shop close to a Tesco store.

The police car had mounted the pavement and nestled into the front of the shop. The police car has since been moved with there a cordon and barriers in place today protecting the scene.

A police van and officers are shown in the video standing guard. It is understood police are waiting to assess the structural integrity of the building – with the damage described by one local as “significant”.

No details on what caused the crash and if anyone was injured are yet known. Hampshire police has been contacted. 

