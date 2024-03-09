WATCH: Police car crashes into Albert Road shop in Southsea

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A video of the aftermath scene shows the damage caused to the electrical shop close to a Tesco store.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police car had mounted the pavement and nestled into the front of the shop. The police car has since been moved with there a cordon and barriers in place today protecting the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police van and officers are shown in the video standing guard. It is understood police are waiting to assess the structural integrity of the building – with the damage described by one local as “significant”.