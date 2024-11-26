Police finish probe into 'unexplained' sudden death of man in Portsmouth

Police have concluded their investigation into the “unexplained” sudden death of a 38-year-old man found lifeless on Monday of last week (November 18).

Police probe in Somerstown after man, 38, dies. Police were at the scene of Playfair Road at the junction of St Andrews Road | Stuart Vaizey

A murder probe was launched after the man was found dead in St Andrews Road, Somerstown, just after 10pm after welfare concerns had been raised, as reported.

Police put up a crime scene and stood guard at the junction of St Andrews Road and Playfair Road on Monday and Tuesday. A police spokesperson said at the time: “We were called just before 10.15pm by colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service, with reports of a concern for welfare of a 38-year-old man on St. Andrews Road in Southsea.

“Officers attended, but despite the best efforts of emergency services, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is currently being treated as unexplained and officers remain at the scene carrying out enquiries.”

Now police have completed their probe - and have ruled out murder. A spokesperson said: “An investigation was launched and officers have carried out enquiries to establish the circumstances of his death.

“His death has now been deemed non-suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner.”

