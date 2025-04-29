Police give chase before arresting two suspected dealers in busy Portsmouth spot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police caught suspected drug dealers in a busy waterfront location in the city before seizing drugs, cash and mobile phones.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police at The Hard on Saturday | Stu Vaizey

A strong police presence was spotted at The Hard on Saturday just after 3pm where two men were arrested - one of whom was caught after a chase.

A police spokesperson said: “At around 3.10pm on 26 April, officers arrested a 21-year-old man at The Hard on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A second man, 23, ran from police and into the bus station where he was stopped and arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.

“Searches of nearby vehicles led to the seizure of suspected Class A drugs, cannabis, cash and mobile phones. Both men have been bailed with conditions until 26 July while our investigation continues.”