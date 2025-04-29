Police give chase before arresting two suspected dealers in busy Portsmouth spot

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 29th Apr 2025, 16:01 BST
Police caught suspected drug dealers in a busy waterfront location in the city before seizing drugs, cash and mobile phones.

Police at The Hard on Saturday Police at The Hard on Saturday
Police at The Hard on Saturday | Stu Vaizey

A strong police presence was spotted at The Hard on Saturday just after 3pm where two men were arrested - one of whom was caught after a chase.

A police spokesperson said: “At around 3.10pm on 26 April, officers arrested a 21-year-old man at The Hard on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.

“A second man, 23, ran from police and into the bus station where he was stopped and arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.

“Searches of nearby vehicles led to the seizure of suspected Class A drugs, cannabis, cash and mobile phones. Both men have been bailed with conditions until 26 July while our investigation continues.”

