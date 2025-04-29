Police give chase before arresting two suspected dealers in busy Portsmouth spot
A strong police presence was spotted at The Hard on Saturday just after 3pm where two men were arrested - one of whom was caught after a chase.
A police spokesperson said: “At around 3.10pm on 26 April, officers arrested a 21-year-old man at The Hard on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.
“A second man, 23, ran from police and into the bus station where he was stopped and arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.
“Searches of nearby vehicles led to the seizure of suspected Class A drugs, cannabis, cash and mobile phones. Both men have been bailed with conditions until 26 July while our investigation continues.”