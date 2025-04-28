Teenager admits stabbing boy in chest in Portsmouth city centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenager has now admitted “stabbing” a youth in the chest after previously denying attempted murder.

Police in Commercial Road after boy suffers suspected stab wound to chest on Saturday evening | Stu Vaizey

A 16-year-old boy from Leicestershire will now be sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on Tuesday following the incident in Portsmouth city centre on Saturday January 25.

Police were called at 5.24pm after the victim, 16, was found on Commercial Road with a suspected stab wound to his chest. It was reported the incident had taken place a short time earlier on Arundel Street. Specialist officers were deployed to the area to ensure the safety of members of the public.

The boy was taken to hospital for treatment with police previously saying his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing. He was reported to be recovering well.

The defendant had previously denied two charges of attempted murder having also been charged with four counts of possessing a blade in public and a count of wounding with intent. He has now admitted a charge of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a bladed article and will only be sentenced for those charges.

Meanwhile a 16-year-old boy from Portsmouth arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder has been released with no further action - as have others in the case. These include a 17-year-old boy from Gosport, two 17-year-old boys, a 16-year-old boy, and an 18-year-old man, all from Portsmouth, who were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.