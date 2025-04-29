Picture shows crash scene on busy Portsmouth road

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 29th Apr 2025, 14:18 BST
A picture shows a crash scene in Portsmouth that caused injuries to those involved.

Milton Road crash scene | Stu Vaizey

Two cars collided along a busy Milton Road on Sunday at 2.55pm.

A police car and two ambulances attended the incident, which caused disruption for drivers with the road partially blocked. No one was arrested.

Police said those involved were left with “minor injuries”.

