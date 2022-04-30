Police have given an update on the investigation into the death of 33-year-old Scott Cooper in Ryde.

Officers were called to a flat in George Street on the afternoon of Tuesday, January 4 and the body of Scott, who was from Newport, was discovered.

On March 15, four men aged 25, 28, 29 and 41 respectively were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

They have since all been released with no further action in relation to this offence.

In addition to this, the men aged 28 and 29 had previously been arrested in January on suspicion of murder.

The 29-year-old has now been released with no further action in relation to this offence, and the 28-year-old remains on bail for this offence until 5 July.

As part of this investigation, police have previously charged Piers Carl Brazier, aged 38, of George Street in Ryde, with murder.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We continue to ask anyone who has information that may assist our investigation to call 101 quoting Operation Amaryllis or 44220003393.

‘You can also submit information via the following online form: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/’