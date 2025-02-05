Police give update on man fighting for life after Portsmouth street stabbing
A 53-year-old man suffered a “serious” blow to the stomach after being attacked by another man around 12.30pm today on Kingston Road, North End. Three women and two men were arrested over the attempted murder.
Rumours have been swirling over the condition of the man after police said he had sustained “life threatening injuries”. A police spokesperson said earlier: “A 53-year-old man was seriously assaulted by another man and officers are still establishing what happened.
“He has been taken to hospital for treatment to an injury to his stomach. His condition is described as serious and potentially life threatening at this time.”
Now the force has given update on the injured man, telling The News: “He is alive.”
On top of the large police response to the scene of the incident, officers were seen raiding properties in Somerstown with a cordon placed by a block of flats and police guarding the area. Meanwhile, an officer was seen outside Lalys Pharmacy in Kingston Road where rubbish is strewn across the floor inside the shop where there also appears to be blood.
Police have arrested a 39-year-old man from Portsmouth on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a knife, blade, or sharp pointed article in a public place.
An 18-year-old woman from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and conspiracy to murder, a 23-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of cannabis, and a 19-year-old woman from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
A 50-year-old woman from Portsmouth has also been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. They all remain in custody at this time.