Police have given an update on the condition of a man fighting for his life after a stabbing in a busy city street today at lunchtime.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kingston Road street attack in Portsmouth leaves man fighting for life | Stu Vaizey

A 53-year-old man suffered a “serious” blow to the stomach after being attacked by another man around 12.30pm today on Kingston Road, North End. Three women and two men were arrested over the attempted murder.

Rumours have been swirling over the condition of the man after police said he had sustained “life threatening injuries”. A police spokesperson said earlier: “A 53-year-old man was seriously assaulted by another man and officers are still establishing what happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has been taken to hospital for treatment to an injury to his stomach. His condition is described as serious and potentially life threatening at this time.”

Now the force has given update on the injured man, telling The News: “He is alive.”

Kingston Road street attack in Portsmouth leaves man fighting for life | Stu Vaizey

On top of the large police response to the scene of the incident, officers were seen raiding properties in Somerstown with a cordon placed by a block of flats and police guarding the area. Meanwhile, an officer was seen outside Lalys Pharmacy in Kingston Road where rubbish is strewn across the floor inside the shop where there also appears to be blood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have arrested a 39-year-old man from Portsmouth on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a knife, blade, or sharp pointed article in a public place.

An 18-year-old woman from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and conspiracy to murder, a 23-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of cannabis, and a 19-year-old woman from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A 50-year-old woman from Portsmouth has also been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. They all remain in custody at this time.