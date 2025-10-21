Police give update over mysterious death of man by office block near M275
As reported, a large police presence attended an area of Wharf Road which was cordoned off by Vivid’s offices as a police tent was erected following a “sudden death” on Friday October 17 around 10am.
Police previously said the body was that of a man in his 30s – with the death being treated as unexplained but not suspicious. No one has been arrested.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson previously said: “We were called at around 10:15am on Friday (October 17) to the Wharf Road area of Portsmouth following a report of a sudden death of a man aged in his 30s. The death is being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious, at this time.”
Today the force said a file was being prepared for the coroner as they end their probe on the matter subject to any new information coming to light. The man’s family has now been informed, a spokesperson added.
No flowers or cards had been placed at the scene where the body was found on Friday, adding to the sense of mystery over the “unexplained” death.