WATCH: Police at scene after dead body discovered near M275
A video shows the scene after a police tent was put up in Wharf Road, near Vivid’s offices, following a “sudden death” reported after 10am this morning.
Officers, including forensic teams, were spotted at the scene carrying out enquiries with a large cordon covering the area. Police told The News no one has been arrested. The force was not able to reveal whether the body is that of a man or woman.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called at around 10:15am this morning (Friday 17 October) to the Wharf Road area of Portsmouth following a report of a sudden death. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”