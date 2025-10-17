WATCH: Police at scene after dead body discovered near M275

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 17th Oct 2025, 15:19 BST
Police remain at the scene after a dead body was found near the M275 this morning.

Police at the scene where a dead body was found in Wharf Roadplaceholder image
Police at the scene where a dead body was found in Wharf Road | Stu Vaizey

A video shows the scene after a police tent was put up in Wharf Road, near Vivid’s offices, following a “sudden death” reported after 10am this morning.

Officers, including forensic teams, were spotted at the scene carrying out enquiries with a large cordon covering the area. Police told The News no one has been arrested. The force was not able to reveal whether the body is that of a man or woman.

Police at the scene where a dead body was found in Wharf Roadplaceholder image
Police at the scene where a dead body was found in Wharf Road | Stu Vaizey

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at around 10:15am this morning (Friday 17 October) to the Wharf Road area of Portsmouth following a report of a sudden death. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”

