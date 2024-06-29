Police hunt for blond haired woman after large pub fight involving men and women
The incident occurred shortly before midnight on Saturday 6 April at Brass Monkey, Shirley Road, Southampton, and has led to several arrests.
A 22-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man, both from Southampton, were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder. Both have been released on bail until 7 October, pending further enquiries.
A 29-year-old woman from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of affray. She has also been released on bail until 7 October, pending further enquiries. A 28-year-old woman from County Clare was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and subsequently released under investigation, pending further enquiries.
Now police want to find a blonde haired white woman who was wearing a patterned blazer, black dress and black tights. “We believe the woman in this image can help us with our investigation and would urge her, or anyone who knows her identity, to get in touch with us,” a spokesperson said.
“Also, if you witnessed anything of the incident, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV, mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell camera footage which could aid our investigation, please contact us. You can do this by calling 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, quoting incident number 44240145149.”