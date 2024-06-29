Police hunt for blond haired woman after large pub fight involving men and women

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are hunting for a blond haired woman they want to speak to following a large fight involving men and women.

The incident occurred shortly before midnight on Saturday 6 April at Brass Monkey, Shirley Road, Southampton, and has led to several arrests.

A 22-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man, both from Southampton, were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder. Both have been released on bail until 7 October, pending further enquiries.

A 29-year-old woman from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of affray. She has also been released on bail until 7 October, pending further enquiries. A 28-year-old woman from County Clare was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and subsequently released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

Now police want to find a blonde haired white woman who was wearing a patterned blazer, black dress and black tights. “We believe the woman in this image can help us with our investigation and would urge her, or anyone who knows her identity, to get in touch with us,” a spokesperson said.