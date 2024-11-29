Police are appealing for help in finding a wanted Hampshire man that is on recall to prison.

Oliver James Beadell, 35, from Southampton, is wanted by police for a recall to prison and is believed to still be in the Southampton area. Police are calling for anyone who may know his whereabouts to get in contact with them.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: ”Can you help us find 35-year-old Oliver James Beadell from Southampton? He is wanted on a recall to prison.

“Officers have followed various lines of enquiry to locate Oliver, who is still believed to be in the Southampton area, and we are now turning to the public for assistance.”

The police have released the following description of Beadell:

White

6ft 3ins tall

Medium build

Beard

Blue eyes

Shoulder-length hair

The spokesperson added: “ If you have seen him, or have any information regarding his current whereabouts, please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 44240476537. Anyone found to be harbouring Oliver, in order to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him, may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.“

Information can also be submitted online via the Hampshire police website. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form.