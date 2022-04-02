Police hunt four thugs who pinned pensioner down during terrifying hour-long burglary in Gosport

The terrifying hour-long ordeal took place on Thursday evening in Waverley Path, by St Lens Road, in Gosport.

The burglars broke in between 10.20pm and 11.20pm before threatening the pensioner in his home and stealing cash.

Pictured: Burglars broke into a home in Waverley Path by St Lens Road on Thursday evening.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire police said: ‘The victim, a man in his 80s, was held to the ground while the men searched his house.

‘The man was not injured. Approximately £400 cash was taken, as well as a significant quantity of foreign currency.

‘All four men are described as wearing black clothing and something black over the top of their heads with masks at the bottom, which could have been balaclavas.

‘The victim was not able to see the men’s faces clearly but believes they were all white and they were all of slim build.

‘One of the men was wearing a plastic black coat with vertical strips.

‘We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen anyone matching these descriptions or anybody behaving suspiciously.’

Police are appealing for anyone who may have been driving through the Gosport area at the time of the attack to hand in any dash cam footage.

Officers are also appealing for people with Ring Doorbell or CCTV footage that may have captured the men on their way to or from the property.

The police spokeswoman added the force did not know whether the attackers fled on foot or in a vehicle.

People with any information can call 101 44220127519.

