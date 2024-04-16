Police hunt grey haired female pensioner after market stall theft

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police want to find this woman. Pic : Hants police

Police have appealed to the public and released a picture of the suspect they want to find following the shoplifting incident on High Street, Lymington, around 11am on April 6. Two items were stolen, including a crystal quartz.

The woman is described as white, aged between 65 and 80 years who is approximately 5ft 6ins tall with white/grey hair cut in a bob and a thin black hair band. She was wearing a short grey jacket/coat with a diamond pattern, black lining and zip, a white and blue shirt, black trousers, black shoes and tinted glasses. The woman was carrying a black handbag on the left hand, a plastic carrier bag and Costa takeaway cup.

“We believe the woman in this image can help us with our investigation and would urge her, or anyone who knows her identity, to get in touch with us,” a police spokesperson said.

“Also, if you have information about this incident, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any footage which could aid our investigation, please contact us.

“You can do this by calling 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, quoting incident number 44240145847.”