A man has been arrested following a domestic assault against a woman in Fareham.

The 43 year-old man was arrested in Dorset yesterday (May 13) after fleeing the property in Fareham when police were called to the incident at 11.43pm on Monday, May 12. The woman was taken to hospital with her injuries.

Fareham police posted about the incident on social media. The post said: “We were called to an address for a domestic assault in Fareham. The male had left the address knowing that police were being called. The victim was taken to hospital and supported by the fantastic PC Edney and PC Thomson, whilst PC Rowthorn gathered available evidence.

“The rest of the team searched the area to locate the vehicle belonging to the suspect. I was hammering the keyboard and making phone calls from the office and.. ta da… our friends Dorset Police located the male today and arrested him. If you commit crime, we will work our hardest to find you and bring you to justice “

A police spokesperson confirmed the 43-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and remains in custody at this time.