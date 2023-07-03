The powers – which allow officers to move people on from an area and block them from returning for a designated period of time – were in place from May 30 to yesterday (July 2) afternoon. It covered hotspots such as South Parade Pier, Canoe Lake and Clarence Esplanade.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary earmarked the Hotwalls and the Camber – covered by the order – as particular anti-social behaviour hotspots the force wanted to target.

A plague of yobbish and sickening behaviour has been affecting the south of the city, and elsewhere, over the past few months during the warmer weather. Common incidents include people hurling stones and foul abuse at beach-goers, as well as trespassing, theft and vandalism.

Inspector Dan Johnson has provided an update on the latest order. He said: ‘There was one reported incident of verbal abuse, and one gathering causing a noise disturbance on the beach reported to us.

‘Patrols continued and dispersal powers weren’t required to be used. There has continued to be a reduction in issues reported to us, but our work is ongoing throughout the summer.’