WATCH: Large car fire captured by Southsea Common as police probe arson attack

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 19th Jul 2025, 13:25 BST
A large car fire was captured on camera by Southsea Common in what police are treating as a suspected arson attack.

A car was swamped in flames near Southsea Common in the early hours of Saturdayplaceholder image
A car was swamped in flames near Southsea Common in the early hours of Saturday | Solace Chivers

Officers were called to a report of a vehicle fire on Duisburg Way shortly before 2am today (Saturday 19 July).

Firefighters attended the incident which saw a Citroen C2 swamped in flames. Two other vehicles are believed to have been damaged during the incident.

Police said: “Officers are treating the incident as a suspected arson and an investigation is underway. As part of our enquiries, we’d like to hear from anyone in the area at the time of the incident, or anyone with any footage of the incident.

“If you can help, please call 101 and quote incident number 44250322038.”

