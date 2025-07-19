Man with beard arrested for exposing genitals at Gosport petrol station - update

Police have given an update after a man with a beard who was wearing a high visibility jacket was arrested for exposing his genitals in front of shocked people at a petrol station.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Esso in Fareham Road, Gosport | Google

Officers were called following reports of a man flashing people at an Esso Fuel Station in Fareham Road, Gosport, around 1.45pm on Monday (July 14), as reported.

In a social media statement, Fareham Police said a male aged between 60 and 70, with a grey beard and wearing a high visibility jacket and a black tights, was causing a nuisance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said: “The man was located by officers with his genitals exposed through his tights, and arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure. We believe that several members of public were present at the time of this incident.”

Giving an update into the incident, police have now revealed the man has been bailed until October 14. A force statement added: “Did you see anything? If you believe you have witnessed this incident, you can report it via 101 quoting the reference: 44250313343.”