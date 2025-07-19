Man with beard arrested for exposing genitals at Gosport petrol station - update
Officers were called following reports of a man flashing people at an Esso Fuel Station in Fareham Road, Gosport, around 1.45pm on Monday (July 14), as reported.
In a social media statement, Fareham Police said a male aged between 60 and 70, with a grey beard and wearing a high visibility jacket and a black tights, was causing a nuisance.
Police said: “The man was located by officers with his genitals exposed through his tights, and arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure. We believe that several members of public were present at the time of this incident.”
Giving an update into the incident, police have now revealed the man has been bailed until October 14. A force statement added: “Did you see anything? If you believe you have witnessed this incident, you can report it via 101 quoting the reference: 44250313343.”