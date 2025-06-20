A man from Southsea has been convicted of murdering a 35-year-old by stabbing him to death.

Police officers were called to an address on Arcaro Road, Andover, at 8.41pm on November 29, 2024, where they discovered Sean Ember on the kitchen floor with stab wounds to his neck and chest.

Despite the best efforts of the ambulance service, Sean was pronounced dead at the scene sparking a police investigation.

The investigation resulted in Justin George Griffith, aged 42, being charged with the murder of Sean.

The jury at Winchester Crown Court heard how Griffith stabbed Sean before attempting to cover up the crime by staging an intrusion. While speaking to ambulance call-handlers he said there could be someone in the garden and as a result of this, lifesaving care for Sean was delayed.

The 42-year-old continued to repeat his account to police explaining that Sean was stabbed by someone who had broken into the home.

Griffith, formerly of Milton Road in Southsea, denied the murder and the case went to trial on Tuesday, May 6 and after almost 13 hours of deliberation, the jury found him guilty today (June 20).

Detective Inspector Howard Broadribb, senior investigator for the case, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Sean Ember who was tragically killed by Griffith.

“Today’s verdict is a reflection of the commitment of a large number of police officers and staff who worked tirelessly to investigate this incident and bring a case to the Crown Prosecution Service.

He has been remanded into custody and will appear at Winchester Crown Court on August 22 for sentencing.

Inspector Broadribb added: “The collective efforts of all involved in seeking justice for Sean and his family have now resulted in the man responsible for his murder being convicted.”