A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight said: ‘We are appealing for information following a suspected arson in Southampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We were called shortly after 2.45pm on Saturday (24 June) to a report that a fire which began on an area of derelict land had spread to a house on Bitterne Road West.

Police

‘We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw or heard anything that may be connected to this incident. Did you see three people matching these descriptions in the area, or do you know who these boys are?

‘We would also like to speak to anyone in the Bitterne Road West and Steuart Road areas who has CCTV/Ring Doorbell footage that may have captured something, or anyone that was driving through the area and has dashcam footage that could assist our enquiries.’

SEE ALSO: Hampshire resident demands the right to eat birds and hedgehogs in garden to cope with cost of living

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first boy is described as a white boy aged between 12 and 16 years old, of average build and he has brown hair that is shaved at the sides.

He was wearing a navy hoody and bright blue shorts that had either a stripe or logo on the right leg, dark socks and light coloured trainers with a dark sole. He had a small, dark-coloured cross-body bag with him.

The second boy is white, aged between 12 and 16, of slim build, with short brown hair and he was seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt with a white logo on the front, light blue shorts, white socks and dark trainers. He also had a small, dark-coloured cross-body bag.

The third boy is white, aged between 12 and 16, of average build, with brown short hair and he was wearing a dark coloured t-shirt and shorts with a white trim on the sleeves and legs, dark socks and dark trainers. He had a bright red backpack with him.

Advertisement Hide Ad