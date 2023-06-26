News you can trust since 1877
Police launch appeal following suspected arson on derelict land which spread to house in Southampton

A suspected arson, which was started on a derelict area of land, spread to a home in Hampshire.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 26th Jun 2023, 17:16 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 17:17 BST

The police were called to the scene of a suspected arson on Saturday which spread to a house on Bitterne Road West, Southampton.

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight said: ‘We are appealing for information following a suspected arson in Southampton.

‘We were called shortly after 2.45pm on Saturday (24 June) to a report that a fire which began on an area of derelict land had spread to a house on Bitterne Road West.

Police
Police
‘We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw or heard anything that may be connected to this incident. Did you see three people matching these descriptions in the area, or do you know who these boys are?

‘We would also like to speak to anyone in the Bitterne Road West and Steuart Road areas who has CCTV/Ring Doorbell footage that may have captured something, or anyone that was driving through the area and has dashcam footage that could assist our enquiries.’

Officers investigating the situation are looking to speak to three boys who were seen in the area at the time of the incident.

The first boy is described as a white boy aged between 12 and 16 years old, of average build and he has brown hair that is shaved at the sides.

He was wearing a navy hoody and bright blue shorts that had either a stripe or logo on the right leg, dark socks and light coloured trainers with a dark sole. He had a small, dark-coloured cross-body bag with him.

The second boy is white, aged between 12 and 16, of slim build, with short brown hair and he was seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt with a white logo on the front, light blue shorts, white socks and dark trainers. He also had a small, dark-coloured cross-body bag.

The third boy is white, aged between 12 and 16, of average build, with brown short hair and he was wearing a dark coloured t-shirt and shorts with a white trim on the sleeves and legs, dark socks and dark trainers. He had a bright red backpack with him.

If anyone saw anything or knows the boys that are being described, contact the police by calling 101 with reference 44230251934 or go online by clicking the link.