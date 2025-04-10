Portsmouth pedestrian seriously injured in A3 crash has now died
The collision, which involved a Kia Ceed, took place at around 2.45pm on Saturday 5 April on the southbound carriageway, near to Bramshott.
Jerrick Gomez, 36, of Portsmouth, was taken to hospital but sadly died yesterday (9 April). His next of kin have been informed.
“We continue to ask anyone with information about this collision to contact police,” a police spokesperson said. “Were you travelling along the southbound or northbound carriageways, in the location described, at the time of the collision?
“Did you see a man walking along the A3, on either carriageway, from 2.30pm onwards? Do you have dash cam footage of the incident itself, or the 15 minutes prior to it? If you can help us, please call 101 and quote incident number 44250148673.”
You can also report online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/