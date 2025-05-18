A manhunt was launched earlier this month by police after a Southsea landlady was repeatedly punched and stamped on by “scumbag” robbers during a terrifying early morning break-in.

The Rutland Arms | Sophie Lewis

As reported, two men stormed into the Rutland Arms around 2am on Saturday May 17 before unleashing a relentless beating on Sarah Lucas who was left with a suspected dislocated shoulder and bruises.

The thieves took a till from the Francis Avenue boozer before running off - but left empty-handed after it transpired the till was empty. A police probe was launched with “extensive enquiries” underway to catch the men.

Nearly two weeks on, police have still not arrested anyone following the brutal beating that shocked the community and led to widespread support for Sarah. Officer enquiries are still ongoing with a police spokesperson telling The News: “The investigation continues.” No descriptions have been given of the robbers.

The pub closed briefly in February due to financial reasons before reopening later in the month.

Writing in a social media post following her ordeal, Sarah said: “I apologise to anyone who came wanting breakfasts this morning. I was closed because around 2am I had a break in and I was attacked by two ‘men’.

“I was repeatedly punched in the head and stamped on. I’m bruised and it looks like my shoulder dislocated but went back in. They took a till drawer and after hitting me again, ran off.

“The till drawer was completely empty so they ended up with nothing but an empty metal box. The police are investigating. Forensics were here early morning so cooking was not happening today.

“I’m likely to open later today but not at least until the pain killers kick in, so please bear with me. If you do hear anything or are told anything about this incident please don’t hesitate in calling the police. I sincerely appreciate your understanding.”

Police previously said: “It’s reported that two unknown men entered the premises via a rear door, before assaulting a woman and stealing a till, which was empty. Officers are investigating the incident and extensive enquiries are underway to establish the full circumstances.”

Meanwhile, residents blasted the “scumbag” robbers on The News’ social media page after the attack. One person wrote: “Poor lady, how frightening for her. I hope they catch them.”

Another said: “Publicans need more protection. I think every pub should have a panic button fitted back on to the bar in case stuff like this happens. And there should be an automatic prison time for an attack on a publican.”

A third wrote: “Horrendous, attacked at home and place of work, hope the cowards are caught.”

A fourth posted: “Absolutely disgusting, so glad they got nothing......poetic justice at its best. I hope you recover quickly.”

A fifth person added: “Absolutely disgusting, I hope the scumbags responsible are caught, and my heart goes out to the poor innocent woman so cowardly attacked.”

Police added: “Anyone with any information about the incident, including any footage from the area at the time, should contact 101 and quote incident number 44250214651.”

You can also report online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website or can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.