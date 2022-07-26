A 19-year-old man suffered a puncture wound to the lower back and abdomen on Sunday in Langhorn Road, Southampton.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police Picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-1)

A 46-year-old man from Bursledon was arrested on suspicion of murder and assisting an offender, while a 20-year-old man from Bursledon was also arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police have also arrested on suspicion of murder a 20 year-old man from Hamble, a 23-year-old from Eastleigh, and a 35-year-old from Lambeth.

They remain in police custody.

Two days on from the ‘tragic’ incident police have urged anyone with information to come forward.

Police want to hear from anyone who was in the Langhorn Road or Woodmill Lane area at the time of the incident – between 12.16pm and 12.21pm.

Detective Chief Inspector Rod Kenny, said: ‘We are only a couple of days on from this tragic incident and I am looking for information from those in the local area to come forward to assist us with identifying those responsible for this incident, which resulted in the needless loss of a young life.

‘We are really keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident or who saw a group of three men running or walking to the Woodmill Lane area shortly afterwards.

‘We are aware that there were a number of people in the vicinity who were either on foot, on bicycles or travelling along the route in a vehicle or on public transport.

‘If you think this might be you, or if you think you might have some information, however how small or insignificant, this could prove invaluable in establishing exactly how a young man lost his life. We would implore you to please come forward, especially if you have any recorded mobile phone footage or dash-cam footage.

‘We have been carrying out a number of investigative enquiries, and local Neighbourhood Policing Teams will be conducting high-visibility patrols in the vicinity over the coming days.’

SEE ALSO: Police officer attacked