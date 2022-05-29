Frantisek Olah, 31, was found inside a house in Musgrave Close last Sunday (May 22) with serious injuries.

He was later pronounced dead.

A post mortem recorded that Frantisek had sustained stab wounds.

More people have been arrested in connection with a murder in Basingstoke. Picture: Habibur Rahman

In the early hours of this morning, officers arrested a 17-year-old Basingstoke boy on suspicion of murder in Southampton.

Yesterday evening, an 18-year-old Basingstoke woman was arrested in Basingstoke on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Both remain in police custody at this time.

An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were charged with murder on Thursday night.

There have been seven arrests in total as part of this investigation.

DI Howard Broadribb from Major Crime said: ‘I would like to thank the public for their support in sharing our appeals, and to reiterate that we believe there is no wider risk to the public at this time.

‘Our enquiries remain ongoing and we would appeal for anyone with information, no matter how small they think it might be, to contact us.

‘If you see or hear something that you think might be connected to this investigation, please get in touch.’