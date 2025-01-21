Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former police officer has been found to have committed gross misconduct by pressuring a woman into allowing him to commit “sexual acts” on her without her consent.

A Hampshire Constabulary disciplinary panel made the findings against Aiden Bloomfield, a former PC who resigned from the force at the start of this year.

The panel, sitting at the force’s headquarters in Eastleigh, found that Bloomfield “placed pressure” on the complainant, referred to as Miss A, to continue carrying out sexual acts. They also found that Bloomfield had pulled her hair and held her neck without her consent but they found that some of the sexual encounter was consensual and that he had her consent for sexual intercourse.

The panel ruled that had Bloomfield, who denied acting without Miss A’s consent, not already left the force, he would have been dismissed. His name will also be placed on the College of Policing’s list of barred officers for a minimum of five years.

In a video interview shown to the hearing, Miss A said that she had met Bloomfield through the Tinder app and they both had an interest in bondage and sado-masochism (BDSM).

She said that she had arranged to meet up with Bloomfield and go round to his home in Leigh Park, Havant, on December 8 2022, but had told him she had not wanted to have sex.

Miss A said that he then began “groping her” and performing sex acts on her on his sofa. She said that when she asked him to stop, he told her to “stop being a brat” before he pulled her hair and choked her with his hand.

Miss A added: “I said: ‘No, I don’t want to,’ he said: ‘No, you are enjoying it.’”

She said that afterwards she told Bloomfield that she felt “really used” and was “hysterical” when she told friends about what had happened.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob France said: “This has been an extremely traumatic time for the woman involved, known as Miss A during the hearing.

“I cannot imagine how difficult it must have been for Miss A to report this to us and I would like to thank her for her courage in reporting this to us.

“Despite these being the actions of an off-duty officer she was able to put her trust in us, and that has allowed us to ensure that this officer isn’t able to abuse his position as a police officer any more.

“I know this case will cause concern within our communities but it is thanks to the hard-working officers within our Professional Standards Department, with the support of Miss A, who have conducted a thorough and impartial investigation to ensure Bloomfield is no longer serving with us.”

A force spokeswoman said that a file on Bloomfield’s actions was passed to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) which took the decision to take no further action against him.