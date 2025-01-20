Former PC ‘failed to gain woman’s consent before sex’, misconduct hearing told

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A police officer pulled a woman’s hair and told her “Stop being a brat” before “choking” her when she asked him to stop performing sex acts on her, a disciplinary hearing has been told.

Aiden Bloomfield, who was a PC with Hampshire Constabulary, is accused of gross misconduct by having sex with the woman, referred to as Miss A, without her consent.

In a video interview shown to the hearing at the force’s Eastleigh headquarters, Miss A said that she had met Bloomfield through the Tinder app and they both had an interest in bondage and sado-masochism (BDSM).

She said that she had arranged to meet up with Bloomfield and go round to his home in Leigh Park, Havant, on December 8, 2022, but had told him she had not wanted to have sex.

The hearing was told he had replied in a Snapchat message which said: “The condom is out in case you change your mind”.

She said: “I go there wanting to chill with a friend after work, on several occasions I said ‘No, I have just finished work, I don’t want to’, all the excuses, I have a headache, I am tired, I smell.

“He said ‘That’s okay I don’t have a sense of smell’, every excuse and he still has sex with me and I have said I do not want to have sex.

“I didn’t at any point change my mind, I was still saying no.”

The hearing heard the former officer has now left the force

The complainant said that after she arrived, Bloomfield told her to sit on his lap but when she sat next to him, he complained and “shuffled” her on to his lap.

He then pulled down her trousers and after she pulled them back up, he removed them again and took her top off leaving her sat in her underwear. She said that he then began “groping her” and performing sex acts on her on his sofa.

She said that when she asked him to stop, he told her “Stop being a brat” before he pulled her hair and choked her with his hand.

Miss A said: “I said ‘No, I don’t want to’, he said ‘No, you are enjoying it’.”

She added: “Afterwards I felt dizzy and sort of stumble.”

The complainant said that she had not agreed to BDSM acts and if she had they would have a safe word beforehand so he would know if she wanted him to stop. Miss A said that he then asked her to have sex and she replied: “Oh go on then” but she said in the interview: “That’s me, I have given up, he is going to anyway.”

She said that she had said this “because he was so persistent, just persistent, he started touching me again and groping me, I kind of gave up”.

Miss A said that afterwards, Bloomfield asked her to leave because he had friends visiting soon which made her feel “really used”.

Matthew Holdcroft, representing Hampshire Constabulary, told the hearing that shortly after Miss A had left Bloomfield’s home, she had contacted friends in an “hysterical” state.

He said: “Miss A was presenting as stunned, didn’t know how to react, her speech was sporadic, she was sobbing, she was hysterical.”

Mr Holdcroft said that the alleged behaviour of Bloomfield, who has since left the force, was a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour as he had “failed to ensure that Miss A had freely given consent”.

He said: “It’s an especially serious kind of misconduct, it was intentional, it was deliberate and it was targeted, the risk of harm was obvious. And it’s especially serious because it’s criminal in nature because it’s sexual activity without consent so it could be categorised as a rape, sexual assault or assault.

“It’s an example of violence against women and such conduct can cause substantial damage to public trust in the police service.”

He said that Bloomfield, who did not attend the hearing, had claimed that Miss A had consented to the sexual activity with him.

Mr Holdcroft said: “He said that she had wanted him to continue, at no point did he have any indication that she didn’t want to.”

A Hampshire Constabulary spokeswoman said that a file on Bloomfield had been passed to the Crown Prosecution Service which made the decision to take no further action against him.

The hearing continues.