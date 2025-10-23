A police officer who considered suicide after attending a crime scene of a girl she knew who was brutally murdered is now helping others - leading to her winning an award.

PC Hannah Briggs won the Inspiration Award at the 2025 Hampshire Police Federation Awards | Hants Police Federation

PC Hannah Briggs won the Inspiration Award at the 2025 Hampshire Police Federation Awards. Before joining the police six years ago, she worked with young people who were vulnerable to sexual and criminal exploitation. Tragically, a teenage girl that she worked with and knew very well went missing and was later found brutally murdered.

By this time PC Briggs was a trainee officer and – despite knowing the girl – was still sent to secure the crime scene. When PC Briggs returned home she could not stop crying, and took the next day off work. She was told she did not qualify for TRiM (Trauma Risk Management) as the situation was more about stress management and resilience.

But her mental health continued to deteriorate and, despite changing roles and receiving therapy from Police Care UK, she began to consider suicide.

She recalled: “A tiny part of my head was fighting so hard for me to survive and I’m so glad I didn’t go through with it. I truly believe that unless you’ve had a mental health issue, you can’t understand the pain people are in.”

Speaking on the night she said: “I've got the strength to speak up, I wanted to do that on behalf of my friends, my colleagues, and other officers who I may or may not know, in the hope that they don't feel like the last step is to take their life, and that maybe they can just speak up and say, ‘I'm not okay’.”

PC Briggs was supported by Hampshire Police Federation and is now back at work in a role with the multi-agency safeguarding hub, where she says her inspector is “incredible”.

When she heard about the STEP – Suicide Trauma Education Prevention – campaign, started by Hampshire Police Federation Chair Spencer Wragg, she said: “I just thought, ‘Finally’. If police managers had better awareness around mental health first aid and they knew what to say or where to direct people, we could prevent more suicides.”

PC Briggs bravely spoke out in public about her experience and her support of the campaign, and her story was featured in local and national media.

She said: “I love being a police officer, I’m so proud, I work so hard. But I want to speak up about this. I want all the people out there to realise that we deal with so much, but we have feelings, and it affects us and it affects our families.”

Spencer said: “Hannah experienced incredible trauma, but has bravely spoken up about her experience, which led to national media coverage and awareness of suicide in policing. She hopes this will help others in her situation, and encourage policing leaders to give officers the support they need. We thank her, and wish her all the best.”

PC Briggs attended the Hampshire Police Federation Awards on 17 October. She is pictured with Spencer and Andy Picton from sponsors Police Friendly.

“It is important for officers and staff who are struggling to know they are not alone, and that there are people there to help,” the police federation said. Call the Mental Health Support line from Oscar Kilo 0300 131 2789.

Officers can also access the support offered by charities and organisations including Flint House, Police Treatment Centres, The Ben Fund, Oscar Kilo, and the ‘Stay Alive’ app from Grassroots Suicide Prevention.