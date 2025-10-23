Decision finally made on future of Manor House pub that suddenly closed

An agreement has been reached deciding the future of a popular pub that closed after serving a Portsmouth community for 80 years.

Campaigners outside the Manor House pub, Drayton, where they objected to owners Greene King's closure of the community hub in November. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The Manor House Pub in Court Lane, Drayton, shut its doors nearly two years ago on November 24, 2023, following a surprise announcement by its owner Greene King.

The shock closure sparked outrage from locals who then rallied to save the cherished watering hole - with community group, Save the Manor House, set up. This led to it being designated as an asset of community value (ACV), allowing the community to bid for the pub if the owner decides to sell.

However, the community group was thwarted in its efforts to buy the pub with Greene King not disclosing financial details with the organisation to allow them to seek investment and grants.

Now there has been an announcement over the pub’s future - with the venue to become a Growing Places nursery and community hub. It means that while locals were unable to “save the Manor House”, they will at least have a community base.

Jackie Warren, of Growing Places, said: “I can finally share that Growing Places’ offer was accepted by Greene King a couple of months ago and we are in the process of purchasing the Manor House. We will be applying to change the use to an intergenerational nursery and community hub.”

Jackie said a community meeting was due to be set up to “share the vision with the local community”. She added: “Whilst we can’t deliver the pub back to you we have some great ideas for a special community facility. Watch this space for a date.”

Greene King, in its last public statement on the Manor House last year, said it was committed to meeting their obligations as the owner of an ACV but stressed that there was no “requirement” to publish financial information with residents.

A spokesperson added: “Closing a pub is always a difficult decision and only happens after careful consideration. While we cannot confirm any details about the pub’s future at this stage, since it was put up for sale we have had a number of approaches from people interested in purchasing the property and these are currently being reviewed.”