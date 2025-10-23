An expansion is on the cards for Bedhampton’s Premier Inn site following the closure of its Beefeater restaurant to the public last year.

The hotel chain’s parent company Whitbread has told The News it has plans to build 35 new rooms at the Havant site which would be reconfigured as a result. The hotel currently has 58 rooms making it one of the company’s smaller sites.

A spokesperson said: “Work to build 35 new rooms is currently set to start in the new year with the build due to open in 2027.”

They also added said that local suggestions the site could be used to house migrants is ‘categorically’ untrue with this not being any part of any of its business, adding “the simple fact our hotels are not suitable for it”.

Confirmation of the expansion of the Bedhampton site comes as part of Whitbread’s plans to prioritise its Premier Inn business over its Beefeaters and Brewers Fayres which saw some close to the wider public, though they have been available to Premier Inn customers.

Rusty Cutter at Bedhampton closed to the public on July 5 2024 | The News

It is selling off its less profitable sites and maximising its profits at others by enlarging and expanding its budget hotel room offerings, which is the case at Bedhampton.

However, news of last summer’s closure came as a blow to many in the area who were customers at the Rusty Cutter - with its ‘all you can eat’ breakfasts among its popular offering to local families.

Meanwhile The Oast and Squire in Fareham (Beefeater) and the Red Lion in Horndean (Table Table) are still on the market for sale as part of Whitbread’s plans.