As reported, ‘outrageous’ travellers were seen trying to force their way onto land of Moyles Court School in Ringwood last Wednesday. It led to the £28,000 a year school closing early for half-time amid ‘serious concerns’ for the welfare of its students.

Police helicopters were seen flying over the scene as travellers were prevented from entering a field at the school while the nomads wreaked havoc riding on quad bikes and making a ‘huge racket’. They then reportedly chainsawed their way through a fence into a privately owned field close to the school. The landowner reportedly paid for bailiffs to remove the travellers from the site on Friday.

Moyles Court School in Ringwood. Pic Google

Now police have confirmed a report of theft involving a Ford Transit minibus on Monday from the school that had been blocking entry to a school field. It comes amid reports of some of the travellers being seen back in the area.

A police spokesman said: ‘We can confirm that we have received a report of a vehicle theft from Moyles Court School – namely a Ford Transit minibus – on Monday May 29. It was later recovered on Rockford Common on Gorley Road. Our enquiries into this matter remain ongoing.’

Locals previously said the situation was ‘outrageous’ and said the elderly landowner was ‘probably scared’. ‘

A police spokesman said last week: ‘We have been made aware of an unauthorised encampment on Moyles Court in Ringwood just after 3.30pm yesterday afternoon (Wednesday May 24). Officers will continue to monitor the situation and work closely with the landowners, and local partners, in order to seek a suitable resolution.’

Moyles Court School charges £27,720 for full boarding for those in Year 7-11.

