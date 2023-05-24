News you can trust since 1877
Police reject eyewitness claims of 'armed' Gosport incident as man dealt with by officers

Police have provided an update on a dramatic incident in Gosport yesterday involving a vehicle being ‘boxed in’ – rejecting eyewitness claims it involved ‘armed’ officers.
By Steve Deeks
Published 24th May 2023, 17:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 17:40 BST

As reported, eyewitnesses said police vehicles blocked in a car off the Forton Road junction with The Crossways around 2pm. One person said on social media: ‘Lots of armed response vehicles boxed one in.’

Another added: ‘Unmarked cars and armed police were very busy at the Forton Road crossways junction this afternoon. Very interesting to watch. Good work guys.’

Incident off Forton Road, GosportIncident off Forton Road, Gosport
Incident off Forton Road, Gosport
But police have now told The News armed police were not involved in the episode. ‘There was one minor incident, with no armed police involved,’ a police spokesman said.

‘Police conducted a stop and search of a man in his 40s in Forton Road at about 12.20pm yesterday. A small quantity of suspected drugs were found at the scene and the man was dealt with by way of a community resolution.’

