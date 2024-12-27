Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for help from the public after a number of coats were damaged in a shop in Havant.

Police have released images of a man that could help them with their investigation into criminal damage at a Next store in Havant. | Hampshire Police

The incident occurred between 3.40pm and 4pm on Monday, December 16 at the Next store in Selbourne Road, Havant. £200 worth of children’s coats were damaged with police releasing the images of a man they would like to speak to as part of the investigation.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We would like to speak with the man in these images, as he was in the area at the time and may have more information.

“If you were in the store at this time and witnessed anyone behaving suspiciously, or if you know who this man is, please report this to us by calling 101 and quoting reference number 44240546942.”

Police advise that information can also be provided online via https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/