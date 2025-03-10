Police have released another image of a man after a terrified teenager ran to a Southsea pub for safety when approached by a sex pest on the street.

Last week, police issued a CCTV image of a man seen at multiple venues in Southsea on Saturday March 1. Today, the force has now released another picture of the man as officers step up the hunt for the male.

The unnerving incident happened between 2am and 2.15am on Sunday (March 2) when a 19-year-old woman left The One Eyed Dog on Elm Grove and was walking past Costcutter on Outram Road. The female was approached by the unknown man who made a “sexually explicit comment at her which scared her”, police said.

“The woman ran away from the male to The Fox pub on Albert Road. It is believed the man had attended multiple bars in the Southsea area that evening. As part of our enquiries we are issuing an image of a man we would like to speak to.”

The man is described as aged 25-35, about 5ft 7in tall, Asian, medium build, with short black hair. He was wearing a green jacket, dark joggers and Nike trainers.

Police added: “If anyone has any information about this incident, or recognise the man in this picture, please call us on 101 quoting reference 44250093543.”

For advice about staying safe on a night out, visit: crimestoppers-uk.org/news-media/news/2023/aug/7-top-tips-for-a-safe-night-out