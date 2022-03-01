Police release picture of man wanted after sexual assault of teenager in Southsea pub

Hampshire police have released a picture of a man following the incident on Saturday September 25 at the One Eyed Dog pub between 1.50am and 2.50am.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘Officers investigating a sexual assault in Southsea would like to speak to him in connection with the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police want to find this man. Pic Hants police

‘It was reported to us that a woman was approached by a man in the One Eyed Dog pub and sexually assaulted.

‘The woman, who is 18-years-old, is being supported by specialist officers.’

She added: ‘We have been investigating numerous lines of enquiry to locate the man involved, including speaking to a number of people who were present in the pub on the night, reviewing CCTV footage and conducting thorough financial enquiries.

‘We now have this image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with the incident, who was seen in the pub at the time.

The man is described as black, aged in his early 20s with a slim build who is about 5ft 7in in height.

He had braided hair and was wearing a black top, black jeans and black bomber jacket.

SEE ALSO: Search for missing teen

Contact police on 101 quoting 44210406129 or go to www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron