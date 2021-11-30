It’s been nearly two years since mum of three Jo Sheen from Southampton was last seen with Hampshire police appealing to the public once more for information.

Jo, 44 at the time she went missing, was reported missing by her family on February 22 this year after they had not heard from her for several months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jo Sheen has been missing for two years. Pic Hants police

Her disappearance sparked a murder investigation with five people arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder in 2020. No further action was taken against any of them.

The last known confirmed sighting of Jo was on Thursday December 5, 2019, when she travelled from Fareham back to Southampton with a friend.

Previous to that, Jo was seen by a police officer two years ago today on Saturday November 30, 2019, in the Newtown Nicholstown area of Southampton.

She is described as being white, around 5 feet 1 inches tall, of slim build with long dark brown hair.

The full length film can be found here: youtu.be/nwXN0QaZVw0

SEE ALSO: Man denies stabbing offences

Anyone who has seen Joanne or knows where she might be should call us on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting Operation Blackboard or 44200068330.

People can also submit information through our online portal by going to https://mipp.police.uk/operation/44HC20W04-PO1

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron