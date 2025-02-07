Police have responded over a junior school incident that has caused “massive concern” among parents.

The “worrying” episode at Penbridge Junior School in New Road, Fratton, on Thursday morning was dealt with “swiftly and effectively” by staff, the school said yesterday in a statement.

The alarm was raised after a pupil brought a knife into the school sparking anxiety among pupils and staff. Anna Webb, headteacher of Penbridge Infant and Junior School, said in a letter to parents immediate action was taken to ensure the safety of pupils and staff and insisted there was no sinister motive for the item being brought into the school.

Police were called to the incident and spoke with the child and their parents - while reiterating there was no "malicious intent”.

A force spokesperson said: “We were called on Thursday (6 February) to a report that a pupil had brought a knife into Penbridge Junior School. Staff immediately confiscated the knife and contacted police.

“Enquiries indicate that the pupil brought the knife to school as a dare by another student. There is no evidence that there was any malicious intent to their actions.

“The pupil is under the age of criminal responsibility, however officers have been working with them, the school, and their parents, to ensure that they understand the seriousness of their actions and to ensure this behaviour is not repeated.”

Following the fatal school stabbing of teenager Harvey Willgoose in Sheffield on Monday parents have expressed their concerns with one telling The News: “It’s a massive concern this sort of thing is happening.”

Another said: “I’m glad everyone’s ok but it’s shocking for a child that young to bring a knife into school.”

A third said on social media: “What’s going on in the UK? What’s wrong with kids? Perhaps too many video games. Seriously, kids should not be playing games that encourage aggressiveness or watch social media stuff. Please bring kids back to their childhood.”

A fourth person added: “What is happening with our children in the UK, they are getting younger and younger carrying knives and using them to harm, there is no other reason for a child to carry a knife.”

Ms Webb wrote on Thursday: “I am writing to inform you of an incident which took place in school this morning. A prohibited item was brought onto the school site by a pupil. Thanks to the diligence of the Penbridge Junior School team, we addressed this immediately and took prompt action to ensure the safety of all children and staff and informed the necessary authorities.

“I want to reassure you that this was not brought in with any intent to harm and everyone is safe and well with lessons continuing as usual. Following recent national headlines, we understand that you may be worried about safety in schools, but please be assured that this situation was dealt with swiftly and effectively by the school.

“The safety and wellbeing of our pupils and staff is of the greatest importance to us. As such, we have effective measures and policies in place so we can keep everyone safe and will continue to uphold our robust procedures. Over the coming weeks, we will also be educating pupils about the risks of prohibited items and the importance of talking to an adult if they are worried.”