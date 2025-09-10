Special police tactics are in place as Pompey prepares to do battle against Saints - with the force admitting: “We know a small minority (of fans) may try and ruin it.”

Pompey and Saints fans clash in 2019 | Hants Police

The much-anticipated derby game between Southampton and Portsmouth kicks-off on Sunday at 12pm at St Mary’s, with officers determined to deliver a “safe match for all”.

For the past few months, specialist and experienced officers have been working closely with the football clubs to ensure both derby fixtures are the highlight of the season.

And as excitement grows with just a few days to go, fans are being urged to make their clubs proud as they face each other for the first time in the league since 2012.

However, the teams last met on September 24, 2019, in the Carabao Cup. On that occasion missiles were thrown by some fans. A total of seven men were jailed for a combined total of 12 years after a "large scale disorder" which included a horse being punched twice by a Pompey fan.

Going further back, more than 90 arrests were made at Fratton Park in 2004 and 12 people were jailed following violence in Southampton when the teams met in February 2010.

Police have been planning for the fixture ever since it was known at the end of last season both teams would be playing in the Championship - with crime commissioner Donna Jones saying the cost of the operation will be up to £200,000.

Assistant Chief Constable Tony Rowlinson, Gold Commander for the policing operation, said: “We know how exciting this first derby game is for the fans and we’ve got many supporters of both teams working within our force who share that excitement.

“That is why we have been working incredibly hard with the clubs to make sure that this game is a success for everyone involved and showcases the very best of the game.

“Since the clubs decided the games would be operated with club-managed travel arrangements, we have made sure our policing operation mirrors that approach.

“We’ve got significant experience at successfully policing games between these two clubs and this is only strengthened by the strong relationships our Dedicated Football Unit has with each team, working with them every week home and away.

“Our priority for any event such as this, is of course, public safety and our approach to this game is focused around this.

“We know that most fans just want to go to the game and enjoy the unique atmosphere this fixture brings and we’ve been working with supporters’ groups to help ensure those going to the game feel safe. They’ve been a key part of this for us and I’d like to thank them for their support throughout this process so far.”

As a result of our policing operation, fans may see different styles of policing compared to what they might normally see at a football match, with specially trained officers around the ground wearing protective equipment to help keep everyone safe, police said.

Officers will also be supporting the fan coaches travelling to and from the ground, working with both clubs to co-ordinate the safe arrival and departure of all fans.

And police have also revealed they have special plans in place they do not wish to make public. “We will deploy other tactics that will not be visible, but all of which are designed to keep people safe,” a spokesperson said.

ACC Rowlinson added: “Sadly, we know that there may be a small minority who try to ruin this game for everyone else, but that is why our policing operation is ready to respond swiftly to stop any disruption.

“The scope of the planning operation has been vast, looking to ensure we are using our best tactics to stop any disorder, whilst seeking to minimise disruption to the lives of those not heading to the match.

“We will have specialist teams deployed at various locations, who are highly trained to deal with whatever they are faced with and we’re using technology, such as drones, to give us a good view of what is happening on the ground.

“These are all tactics that helped us secure convictions earlier in the year following violent disorder following games and saw more than 20 people sentenced to prison and left with football banning orders, which can last for up to 10 years following a conviction. So, we know they work.

“I’d also like to remind people that there are several offences associated with the possession and use of flares or pyrotechnics and these can also result in banning orders, so please consider your actions on the day.

“Whatever happens on the pitch, don’t leave yourself facing a bad result because we will take action. Be passionate and support your team in the right way.

“We’ve obviously worked a lot with our partners too, including the clubs, the council and transport agencies to ensure the fans have all the information they need for the best experience on the day.

“There is, of course, the planned engineering works at Southampton Central train station that day, so I’d just like to take the opportunity to remind those Southampton fans who would usually look to use the train network to bear this in mind and check online with those agencies to avoid delays on the day.

“For those fans who have any concerns on Sunday, go and speak to one of our officers, they are there for your safety.

“We’re looking forward to playing our part in ensuring this game is safe and enjoyable for all, no matter who goes home with the points, and urge fans to do their bit to make their clubs proud.”