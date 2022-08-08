Police searching for 'vulnerable' Lambeth man with links to Havant who went missing yesterday evening

Police officers are searching for a ‘vulnerable’ man who has links to Havant that has gone missing.

By Freddie Webb
Monday, 8th August 2022, 4:39 pm

Fawaz, 33, from Lambeth, was last seen yesterday evening.

He has links across the south of England, including Chichester, Havant, Medway, and south London.

Police are searching for Fawaz, 33, linked to Havant, after he went missing yesterday evening. Picture: Lambeth Borough Police.

A statement from Lambeth Borough Police said: ‘Officers are searching for 33-year-old Fawaz who is vulnerable and has been missing from Lambeth since yesterday evening.

‘If you see him or know where is is, please call 101 (ref: 22MIS027728).’

