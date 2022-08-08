Fawaz, 33, from Lambeth, was last seen yesterday evening.
He has links across the south of England, including Chichester, Havant, Medway, and south London.
A statement from Lambeth Borough Police said: ‘Officers are searching for 33-year-old Fawaz who is vulnerable and has been missing from Lambeth since yesterday evening.
‘If you see him or know where is is, please call 101 (ref: 22MIS027728).’