Fawaz, 33, from Lambeth, was last seen yesterday evening.

He has links across the south of England, including Chichester, Havant, Medway, and south London.

Police are searching for Fawaz, 33, linked to Havant, after he went missing yesterday evening. Picture: Lambeth Borough Police.

A statement from Lambeth Borough Police said: ‘Officers are searching for 33-year-old Fawaz who is vulnerable and has been missing from Lambeth since yesterday evening.