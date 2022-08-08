The crimes took place in Horndean, Havant and Rowlands Castle.

William Gould, 45, of Durrants Road, Rowlands Castle has been charged with five burglaries.

Police have charged a man with a spree of burglaries

The first was at the Golden Lion, in Bedhampton Road, Havant on June 8, during which a safe was stolen.

The next break-in was at Hair Raising, in Portsmouth Road, Horndean on July 25, and an iPad, three GHD hair straighteners and cash was stolen.

The Harvester in Whichers Gate Road, Rowlands Castle was broken into on July 27, and a charity box containing cash was stolen.

And the Barber on the Green in Durrants Road, Rowlands Castle was burgled on July 28. An iPad, books, a card payment machine, a camera and cash were stolen.

Gould appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning and has been remanded to next appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday, September 12.

Hampshire police has burglary prevention advice on its website for businesses, including tips such as locking service doors when not in use, maintaining a working alarm and keeping the outside of the business clean and free from graffiti and rubbish.

CCTV – preferably 24-hour digital CCTV – should provide facial recognition as well as good quality images and be directed at any vulnerable areas.