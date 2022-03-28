Police share new CCTV footage of a man they want to speak with in connection to a rape in Fareham town centre

As reported, at some time between 1.20am and 2.05am on Saturday, March 19 a 22 year-old woman was raped on the footbridge that crosses over Western Way, close to Fareham train station.

She reported that after she had left the Slug and Lettuce at around 1am she walked along West Street when a man unknown to her approached her. He then threatened her and attacked her on the footbridge, close to Fareham train station.

A still from the CCTV footage from Aldi in West Street. Picture: Hampshire police

This man was described to police as: white, aged between his 20s and 40s,approximately 5ft 11ins tall, of slim build, having a full beard that was blonde/grey in colour and medium length hair.

Now Hampshire police have released some further moving CCTV footage, captured from the Aldi supermarket on West Street. It shows a man we want to urgently identify and speak to about the rape.

Detective Chief Inspector Roger Wood, from Hampshire Constabulary’s operation amberstone team, said: ‘We need to identify this man urgently as part of our enquiries, and I am confident that if you know the person in this footage you will recognise him when you watch it.

‘My plea to the public is to please take a moment to look at this footage, and please call us immediately with any information you have.

‘I also urge the person in this footage to make contact with us so we can speak with you about this investigation.

‘We are still also keen to hear from anyone who was in the town centre on Saturday, March 19 between midnight and 3am, in particular in the train station end of town to please get in touch.

‘Did you see someone acting suspiciously? Were you driving through the area and did you capture anything on Dash Cam?

‘I want to reassure the public that our officers continue to work hard to follow up every line of enquiry to investigate this incident. Officers also continue to conduct patrols around the area and the town centre, engaging with local people.’

Police previously released some moving CCTV footage of this man, which shows him walking past Fareham fire station and towards a small alleyway.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101 quoting 44220109191 (operation formation).

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

