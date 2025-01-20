Police shelve probe into violent Portsmouth brawl where man stabbed and another left with head injuries
Police were called just before 2am on Sunday (15 December) to a fight involving a “large group of people” on Buckingham Green in Buckland, the force previously said. A witness said a man was heard “screaming in pain on the ground”.
Emergency services attended and located a 23-year-old man with stab wounds to his leg who was taken to hospital for treatment for “serious but non-life threatening injuries”, police previously said.
A 21-year-old man also reported having been assaulted and was taken to hospital with head injuries. He has since been discharged.
Police launched an investigation to establish the circumstances but just over a month on have decided not to continue their probe into the violent brawl. A spokesperson said: “Following a review of all the evidence available to police at this time, a decision has been made to file this investigation pending any further information coming to light.”