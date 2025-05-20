Police stormed to Fareham town centre this morning after a woman was attacked.

West Street in Fareham. Photo credit: Google Street View

A woman suffered injuries in West Street around 8.30am sparking a swift police response to the scene. A man has been arrested.

A number of police units attended the location before arresting the man in the busy street. A police spokesperson said: “Officers were called at 8.39am this morning after a woman was assaulted in West Street.

“A 53-year-old man from Fareham has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He is currently in police custody.”

Police were still at the scene at the time of writing.