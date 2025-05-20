Police storm to Fareham town centre as man arrested over attack on woman

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 20th May 2025, 10:55 BST
Police stormed to Fareham town centre this morning after a woman was attacked.

West Street in Fareham. Photo credit: Google Street View

A woman suffered injuries in West Street around 8.30am sparking a swift police response to the scene. A man has been arrested.

A number of police units attended the location before arresting the man in the busy street. A police spokesperson said: “Officers were called at 8.39am this morning after a woman was assaulted in West Street.

“A 53-year-old man from Fareham has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He is currently in police custody.”

Police were still at the scene at the time of writing.

